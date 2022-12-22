Siddhant Chaturvedi is already warming up for 2023; put on your dancing shoes and watch his latest dance video
Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Yudhra' opposite to Malvika Mohanan where he takes on a heavy dose of action and will also be seen in ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’ opposite to Ananya Panday.
Siddhant Chaturvedi has basked in a very successful year with the Gehraiyaan movie making him all over the news, and ended the year with rave reviews on Phone Bhoot. The actor who owned the year 2022 with his hit track, ‘Doobey’ from ‘Gehraiyaan’, today took to his social media to share a video of himself dancing to the beats of a trending song.
Taking to social media, he shares a video of himself grooving to the beats of a trending song and writes- “Warming up for ‘23!”
View this post on Instagram
While Siddhant is an amazing actor, his talent for dancing and singing has always amazed his fans. Apart from Doobey, his songs ‘Kaali Teri Gut’ and ‘Kinna Sona’ from Phone Bhoot has entertained the fans equally. He was also seen in the anthem of the FIFA World Cup next to American baby Lil Baby.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Yudhra‘ opposite to Malvika Mohanan where he takes on a heavy dose of action and will also be seen in ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’ opposite to Ananya Panday.
Due to his delicate and nuanced depiction of a suave and gloomy businessman with questionable morals in Shakun Batra’s genre-defying film, Gehraiyaan, which was published on Amazon Prime Video last month, the three-film-young actor is currently the buzz of the town. It’s not simple to get into a character with a storyline that swings from charming to deceitful. Chaturvedi, on the other hand, wears it as if it were his own skin; he lives and breaths Zain. It is his hauntingly realistic portrayal of Mr Promiscuous Pro Max that makes the film so wonderful, even cathartic, especially the climax.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares another stunning still from 'Haddi' in a drag, leaves fans in awe
While the first look of the film has been already released by the makers and shows the actor in drag as he wears a gown with perfect hair and makeup.
No verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, filmmaker pleads not guilty
Weinstein still has more than 20 years left on his sentence in New York after a rape and sexual assault conviction there that is under appeal.
Pop sensation Taylor Swift set to direct a feature-length film
Details about the feature, including its plot and casting, were not made available.