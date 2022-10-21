Siddhant Chaturvedi: 'I was trying to impress Katrina at a party but she was in a deep conversation with Vicky'
The Gully Boy actor revealed, “I was trying to impress Katrina by showing some dance moves, but Bhai le gaya.”
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif met and fell love in love but rather surreptitiously. They tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan. Kaif is now gearing up for Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor made a very candid revelation.
He said, “I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met (for the second time) at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya! Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country.”
After launching the impressive trailer and foot-tapping Punjabi dance numbers – ‘Kinna Sona’ and ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ from the highly-anticipated ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the makers of the comedy of horrors have revealed the entire album of the film at a grand audio launch event in Mumbai.
The audio launch event was indeed a grand and entertaining affair, as it witnessed the presence of the movie cast with the producer, director, music composers, and singers. The film is all set to release on November 4 and clash at the box-office with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Double XL: Sonakshi Sinha & Huma Qureshi take on the issue of body shaming like a boss
Directed by Satram Ramani, Double XL features Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in the top 5 'Most Awaited Films' in Ormax Media list
A few months back, team 'Dunki' announced the release date of the film to be December 22, 2023.
Here's how Zaheer Iqbal has managed to leave a lasting impression with Double XL trailer
He plays the role of Zorawar Rehmani, a dashing young man who has a certain sense of quirkiness with a comic timing, and who also plays a pivotal role in helping the leading ladies sail through the roller coaster called life.