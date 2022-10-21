Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif met and fell love in love but rather surreptitiously. They tied the knot on December 9 last year in Rajasthan. Kaif is now gearing up for Phone Bhoot that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an interview with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor made a very candid revelation.

He said, “I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met (for the second time) at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya! Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country.”

After launching the impressive trailer and foot-tapping Punjabi dance numbers – ‘Kinna Sona’ and ‘Kaali Teri Gutt’ from the highly-anticipated ‘Phone Bhoot’ featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the makers of the comedy of horrors have revealed the entire album of the film at a grand audio launch event in Mumbai.

The audio launch event was indeed a grand and entertaining affair, as it witnessed the presence of the movie cast with the producer, director, music composers, and singers. The film is all set to release on November 4 and clash at the box-office with Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.