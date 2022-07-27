Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to share screen space with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif in his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, infact they both share a strong on the set.

Be it Gully Boy or Gehraiyaan, The handsome hunk of Bollywood Siddhant Chaturvedi has owned the hearts of the masses with his brilliant performances. While the actor has always come up with great chemistry with his co-stars now he is all set to share screen space with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif in his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and seems like the actor has developed a good bond with the actress while working on the film.

In a conversation with an leading portal When asked what was it like working with Katrina, Siddhant said, "It was fun, she's a bro! She gets all the jokes and humour. She is very chilled. And got to learn a lot from her. Had a very good experience."

After romancing Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, the charmer Siddhant is all set to sizzle with Katrina Kaif in upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Both the costars seem to enjoy a lot of time while on the sets. Recently a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot was released where the two were seen bonding with each other on rapping a quirky tune. So when the costars are bonding so well off the screen it would be great fun to watch them on screen.

While on the work front, Other than 'Phone Bhoot', Siddhant will be seen in 'Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action, and the comedy-drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.