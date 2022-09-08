On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Siddhant was asked by the show host Karan Johar to share his take on Ananya getting trolled after his viral remark, responding to him the actor said that he was just saying his “truth”.

Besides spreading his charm on-screen with his debut film Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi exhibited his wittiness at a roundtable interview, wherein he was joined by his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday. Now, during their conversation, Siddhant’s honest-to-goodness attitude garnered a lot of limelight. This after Siddhant’s straightforward and candid response to Ananya talking about her struggles, was perceived as a subtle yet solid dig at nepotism in Bollywood. Now, years later, on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Siddhant was asked by the show host Karan Johar to share his take on Ananya getting trolled after his viral remark, responding to him the actor said that he was just saying his “truth”.

It all began in December 2019, when Siddhant and Ananya appeared on The Newcomers Roundtable. During which, Ananya was addressing her struggles in the industry, when Siddhant said, “Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.” The remark instantly went viral and started buzzing all over the internet, resulting in Ananya getting trolled by social media users.

Now, when Siddhant graced the celebrity chat show along with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar, the Gully Boy actor was asked by KJo about his views on Ananya getting trolled because of his remarks. Karan asked, “Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya, your comment came from a really strong place in your heart. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

Breaking his silence on the incident Siddhant said he did not intend to harm or hurt anybody. He said, “I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it’s been a bit difficult. It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle.”

Siddhant continued by saying that others “have their own struggle of acceptance,” and therefore it was his observation and truth. Siddhant concluded by saying, “But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on – Nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it.”

For those who don’t know, Ananya and Siddhant were seen sharing the screen space in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Next, the duo will be seen together in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which will also feature Adarsh Gourav.

