Sicario's director explains absence of Emily Blunt's character from the sequel, Day of the Soldado

Sequel to 2015's acclaimed cartel movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado is missing a major component of the first movie — Emily Blunt's character Kate Macer. Director Stefano Sollima of the action-packed flick felt that cutting her character was essential to his vision for the movie.

Speaking to Business Insider, Sollima said, "Emily Blunt is an amazing actress, but her role was sort of a moral guidance for the audience. In [Sicario: Day of the] Soldado we don't have that."

“This is closer to my vision of storytelling,” added the ACAB director.

He believes movies can help provoke discussions, which is why he likes making gangster movies like Sicario: Day of the Soldado so much.

Co-starring Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, the plot of Sicario: Day of the Soldado revolves around the drug war at the US-Mexico border and how the United States government is forced to team up with hitman Alejandro Gillick to fight back as the cartels have begun transporting terrorists across the border.

The prequel also dealt with the Mexican drug trade but from the eyes of Emily Blunt, who played the role of an FBI agent. However, the director felt there was no room for characters like that in this story.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 18:25 PM