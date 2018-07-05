Sicario: Day of the Soldado is an emotional roller coaster about human spirit, says Benicio Del Toro

The American crime thriller, Sicario: Day of the Soldado — starring Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin — is the sequel to the 2015 film Sicario. The plot follows the drug war at the US-Mexico border as it has escalated to the point where the cartels have begun transporting terrorists, forcing the CIA to team up with ex-hitman Alejandro Gillick.

Del Toro reflects on Alejandro’s arc in Sicario: Day of the Soldado. Director Stefano Sollima assessed the style of the Sicario saga as being quite close to his own filmmaking style.

He says, "This project gave me a chance to use action and, in particular, physical effects, rather than visual effects, to put the actors in the moment and help dramatize the tough issues in the story. It’s one of my favourite ways to work."

Talking about the upcoming film, Del Toro says, "There’s an emotional roller coaster, not so much about political issues, but about the human spirit."

“It’s more about the characters and more about their plan than about the big issues,” he adds.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is all set to release to hit the Indian cinema on 6 July 2018.

Watch the trailer for the film:



Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 17:14 PM