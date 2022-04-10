Siblings Day 2022: A look at Bollywood's most adorable and fun-loving pairs

The day is annually celebrated to mark the strong bond shared by siblings around the world

Siblings are perhaps the closest people any one can have. The bond is such that whether you love them or hate them, you just can’t live without them! In order to mark this bond, every year on 10 April, people around the world celebrate Siblings Day.

At times, siblings are your best friends and your worst enemies too. They can be your true supporters in times of trouble and also your biggest critic in the world. As it is hard to imagine a world without siblings, here are some of the most adorable brothers and sisters from the Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan: These two are one of coolest pair of siblings in the industry. From partying to holidaying together, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan have always shared a strong bond. Soha Ali Khan is the youngest child of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, while Saif is the oldest. The duo also have a sister named Saba Ali Khan, who is elder to Soha Ali Khan and younger to Saif Ali Khan.

Here is behind-the-scenes video from a photoshoot in which both were featured:

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Be it fashion, or life advice, both these divas are always there for each other. These two fashionable sisters have given us some major sibling goals. Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, while Kareena Kapoor Khan is the younger one.

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan: There is hardly anyone who is not aware of the three Khan brothers, who are known to share a strong bond with one another. From producing movies to acting in them, these three brothers have always been together. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are sons to renowned screenwriter Salim Khan. They also have two sisters, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora: Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have never hesitated to showcase their love for each other on social media. The two sisters have often proved that 'siblings who workout together, stay fit together'. Be it their yoga class or fitness session, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora have inspired millions on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: This brother-sister duo have always shown that they are happy to be around with each other. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have many a times been spotted going on vacations, attending parties and making cute videos together. They are kids to actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Below are few more Bollywood siblings who have always showcased their admiration and love for one another.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana:

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon:

Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar: