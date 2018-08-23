Sia to debut as composer for Natalie Portman, Jude Law's Vox Lux with Scott Walker

Sia has joined Scott Walker, the 60s pop icon-turned avant-garde musician, to score for Natalie Portman's upcoming musical drama, Vox Lux. Directed by Brady Corbet, it stars Portman and Jude Law in lead roles, who previously worked together in Mike Nichols' 2004 film adaptation of the Patrick Marber play, Closer.

Corbet released an official statement saying — “It’s a historical melodrama set in America between 1999 and 2017. Its protagonist is a pop star called Celeste and it chronicles, via her gaze, key events and cultural patterns that have so far defined the early 21st century.”

Corbet and Walker are collaborating for the second time after the latter scored The Childhood Of A Leader. Oscar-nominated Mica Levi was earlier rumoured to be working on this project but it was announced Sia would be debuting as a composer on the project.

Vox Lux was to feature Rooney Mara initially when it was announced, however, Portman replaced her. She stars as a singer who is trying to fight her personal issues while Jude Law portrays the role of her manage. Raffey Cassidy plays two roles as Portman’s sister early on and later as her daughter.

Vox Lux will be premiering at the Venice film festival on 4 September and will also screen it at the Toronto film festival.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:20 PM