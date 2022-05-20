'Social media might be powerful but they shouldn’t control you,' said Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma has carved a niche for herself with her sensitive performances and portrayals in web shows like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Gone Game and Laakhon Mein Ek. And now, she proves her mettle yet again as she forays into new terrain with Escaype Live, an upcoming social media thriller series.

We catch up with the 36-year-old who believes that a show like Escaype Live was long due as it will perfectly resonate with a youngster of today.

She elaborates, “Grimes (Canadian musician) had said that we aren’t homo sapiens anymore; we’re homo techno sapiens. I’ve been going to a physiotherapist who says that everyone has developed a habit of bending their necks down and looking at their phones, and that this has become a common posture for all of us. Our phones have become an extension of our hands. Why I loved and became a part of Escaype Live is because it’s so relevant!”

For the unversed, this Disney+ Hostar series created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary revolves around six individuals who struggle to win fame and fortune on a social media app which promises big money to the winner. Shedding more light on the series, Shweta says, “There are many shows being made now that are touching upon the mindset of the current generation. But something like Escaype Live has never been made. It talks about dreams, anger, loss and hope, and these are things all of us will relate to.”

Talking about her own social media habits, she says, “These platforms might be powerful but they shouldn’t control you. It should be the other way round. My phone is always on silent. Both my husband Cheeta (rapper and actor) and I don’t use our phones an hour before going to sleep and after waking up.”

She adds, “I don’t want to be influenced by the thoughts of others. I want to have the time to be able to form my own opinions and then be open to others’. I don’t want to wake up in the morning and read about other people’s thoughts first thing in the morning and remain affected for the rest of the day.”

Yet another new territory that Shweta has forayed into recently is the audio medium. In Spotify's audio series Batman: Ek Chakravyuh, the first Hindi audio adaptation of Batman, she lent her voice to the character of Barbara Gordon.

A self-confessed fan of radio plays and animation films, the audio series served as the perfect amalgamation of the two. For Shweta, it threw a gauntlet before her, something that the artiste in her always craves for. “Onscreen, you’ve hair, makeup, costume and camera to make you feel a certain way. Here, you only have sound and you’ve to create magic with it so that it makes for an indulgent and immersive experience when people listen to you. The plus here is that everyone is familiar with Batman’s world. We’ve seen Barbara’s character onscreen. The visual reference helps,” she shares.

One of her most highly-anticipated upcoming projects is the third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, a crime thriller where she plays the feisty Golu and which brought about a significant turn in her career. The actor, who is in the middle of reading the script, reveals that it is going to be a tougher journey this time around. “Shooting for season 2 took an emotional toll on me. I didn’t have any information or knowledge at that time on how to get out of the character. I, now, know it better. When I read the script, I go, ‘Oh my god!’ every now and then. I’ll be required to be extremely strong, both physically and mentally before I begin shooting. The way the character of Golu is written makes me so happy,” signs off Shweta, who will kick-start the first schedule in June-end.

Escaype Live is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Titas Chowdhury is a journalist based in Mumbai with a keen interest in films and beaches.

