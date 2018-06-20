Shweta Tripathi-Chaitanya Sharma to have two-day wedding ceremony in Goa on 29 June

Shweta Tripathi, best known for her performances in acclaimed films like Masaan and Haraamkhor, is going to get married to longtime partner, rapper Chaitanya Sharma, in Goa on 29 June. The two have reportedly been seeing each other for the past five years before announcing their engagement with an Instagram post in April.

The digital invites to their two-day wedding have already been sent. The couple will neither have a sangeet ceremony nor a reception. They plan to wed on the first day and host a pool-cum-pajama party for their friends and family after the ceremony.

Shweta tells Zoom in an interview that they are doing away with traditional rituals because they truly want to enjoy themselves and hold on to their identities. "One more thing we are sure about is that it's our wedding and we are spending money so we should be enjoying the most. It's away from your regular shaadi," Sharma tells Zoom.

For her mehndi, Shweta will wear a Sonam and Paras Modi-designed sharara, as per India.com. On the big day, Chaitanya will be seen in a Kunal Rawal sherwani while Shweta will don a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika lehenga. For the pool party, the two are going for a relaxed vibe. While Shweta has zeroed in on a floor length gown, Chaitanya will sport a Shantanu & Nikhil creation.

Joseph Radhik, who was also behind the lens at the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Chaitanya Akkineni-Samantha Prabhu weddings, has been roped in to photograph the couple. Popular wedding designer Devika Narain will be overseeing the wedding decor.

On the professional front, while Chaitanya will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Shweta is prepping for her Tamil debut. She will also star in Gone Kesh, touted as India's first film on

