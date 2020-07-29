Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak to debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

The Saffron Chapter is based on the Saffron BPO, considered one of the most haunted places in Gurugram.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie. Billed as Indian's first horror-thriller film franchise, the first part of the film is titled as The Saffron Chapter. The makers have launched a new poster that introduces Palak as Rosie in the film.

The Saffron Chapter is based in the Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in this BPO.

Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora, the film is directed by Vishal Mishra who is also directing Iti.

"I was very particular about the casting of Rosie. Since it's a story based on true events, I wanted to cast someone fresh in the titular role with a relatable vibe. We had to go through numerous auditions before we found a perfect Rosie in Palak. Vivekji has been very supportive throughout the process. He is believed in my conviction on the casting and agreed with my decision," said Prerna V Arora.

Check out the poster here

ANNOUNCEMENT... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - to enact the title role in #Rosie... Directed by Vishal Mishra... Starts later this year... Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and #VivekOberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora... Poster... pic.twitter.com/nk5QHMQzuM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2020

"This film is my personal favourite, because it promises to fill the gap that exists in the horror-thriller genre in Bollywood and doesn't fall prey to any cliches. The casting of the main protagonist was very crucial because it's based on true events and the audience needs to resonate with the face. I'm glad that Palak fills those shoes more than perfectly," said Vishal Mishra.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that's so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma'am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I'm very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment," said Palak Tiwari.

Earlier this month, Vivek Oberoi announced that he will be launching new talent with his horror-thriller franchise and that he has begun a talent hunt for the project

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release early next year.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora, and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya, and Sanjeet S Yermal.

(With inputs from Asian News International)