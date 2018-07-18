Shweta Nanda makes acting debut with father Amitabh Bachchan in jewellery brand commercial

Amitabh Bachchan posted his first commercial with daughter Shweta Nanda on 17 July night. An advertisement for a jewellery brand, the video left most emotional and touched. Big B captioned the video on Twitter, sweetly confessing, “T 2870 - Emotional moment for me .. tears welling up every time I see it .. daughters are the BEST !!”

Bachchan is seen playing an old man in the ad while Shweta plays his daughter. The ad depicts the father-daughter relationship as one of love and care. Nanda's first stint at acting is well complimented by her veteran father.

Bachchan, who has always been vocal about his love for the daughters in his family, brings in the caring and principled streak in most fathers, with ease. However, the ending of the narrative is didactic with an unclear association with the brand per se.

As reported earlier, Bachchan spoke about his experience working with his daughter, "We endorse a jewellery brand, Kalyan and we work on a campaign together... she for the first time... a joy and honour a pride... Shweta my daughter my first born... loving and concerned and the most beautiful daughter in the whole wide world,"

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra. The fantasy romance will be a trilogy, a first of its kind in Bollywood The first part of the film is expected to release on August 15, 2019. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

