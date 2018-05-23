Shweta Nanda makes acting debut with father Amitabh Bachchan in ad for jewellery brand

The father-daughter duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda were recently spotted acting together for an ad film. Amitabh Bachchan has written about his experience and shared more photos in his blog entry.

The photos show Shweta as a next-door girl, helping out an aged father with a walking stick an taking an auto ride, for a Kalyan Jewellers ad, reported NDTV. Amitabh Bachchan has been a brand ambassador for the brand since 2012. "We endorse a jewellery brand, Kalyan and we work on a campaign together... she for the first time... a joy and honour a pride... Shweta my daughter my first born... loving and concerned and the most beautiful daughter in the whole wide world," said Bachchan about his experience acting with his daughter.

Shweta Nanda has largely chosen to stay out of the limelight, with the only exception being walking the ramp for Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani years ago. However 2018 seems to be ushering in a more public turn for her, with her debut novel Paradise Towers (a slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai) being announced by Harper Collins recently, and now her appearance in an ad film with her father.

Amitabh Bachchan’s blog post also chronicled his experience on the shoot, and said, “I travel today for the work in the greatly in demand and preferred mode of travel, the AUTO .. the autoriksha .. the auto, the rick .. call it what you may .. .. and the ever smiling driver cum owner, Shareek, is asked by me what he earns in a day .. 1500 - 1800 rupees he smilingly informs .. when used for shoots a lot more .. at times 5000 rupees ..” as published on Tumblr.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 11:10 AM