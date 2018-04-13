Shweta Bachchan Nanda's debut novel Paradise Towers to get multi-city launch in October

HarperCollins India has acquired the Indian subcontinent rights for Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s debut novel, Paradise Towers, a slice-of-life novel set in an apartment building in Mumbai.

Paradise Towers will be published in October 2018. The acquisition includes a second work of fiction due to be published in 2020. The two books were acquired by Shreya Punj, Assistant Editor, HarperCollins India.

Here is the synopsis of Paradise Towers, "Dinesh enters the Kapoor flat to find Lata, the enchantress who works at Mrs Aly Khan’s, carrying a hot case with freshly made gaajar ka halwa. On the first floor, the inquisitive Mrs Mody wipes the dust off her precious binoculars to better observe the building’s security guard. The Singhs get into their SUV, their four boys creating a ruckus – they are the newcomers, the outsiders. Welcome to Paradise Towers, an apartment building in the suburbs of Mumbai. Everyone here has a story to tell. Or maybe they have stories to hide."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s debut explores the drama and dynamics of intertwined lives in Paradise Towers: A forbidden romance, an elopement, the undercurrents of tension in corridor interactions, and an explosive Diwali celebration.

Speaking about the forthcoming publication, Shweta Bachchan Nanda said, ‘The idea for Paradise Towers came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign. The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is Paradise Towers, and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be.’

