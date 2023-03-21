“Achievers can be recognized in the cradle”- is a popular saying and popular actress Shweta Basu Prasad has proven it right. She has come a long way from being an awe-inspiring child actress to playing impressive roles in Indian films and series and winning the prestigious Kamala Power Women Award for her significant contributions to the Indian film industry.

Born and raised in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Shweta Basu Prasad has been a prominent figure in the Indian cinema for more than a decade. She started her acting career as a child artist and quickly made her way to the top, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in several Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali films.

The Kamala Power Women Award recognized Shweta Basu Prasad’s outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. Her commendable performances in popular films like “Makdee,” “Iqbal,” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” have received applause and felicitation and in recent times, she has appeared in the short film ‘Yatri Kripya Dhyan De’ and web series like ‘Ray’, ‘High’, ‘Hostages’, films like ‘Comedy Couple’, ‘Serious Men’, ‘The Tashkent Files’, and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ etc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11)

The award celebrates her inspiring journey as a talented actress who has worked tirelessly to achieve success in the entertainment industry. The Kamala Power Women Award is presented by the Kamala Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to empower women by recognizing their achievements in various fields.

The ceremony was organized on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi. Shweta received the award from the driving force behind Kamala Trust, inspirational businesswoman and philanthropist, Ms Nidarshana Gowani.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.