Pop icon Rihanna made her highly-anticipated return to the stage at the Super Bowl 2023. While the halftime show is one of the most desirable slots in music, Riri made an epic return to the stage with a powerful performance as well as with her unmissable ‘pregnancy’ surprise. However, this time around, a lot of things didn’t go well with her fans, who were expecting a lot more including a set of songs. Her Super Bowl performance also caused a stir on social media, with many calling out Rihanna for her unsatisfactory show. Some also criticised the singer for a Burmese ruby ring that she wore to the event.

While social media critics have been slamming Rihanna since then, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal has come out in her support and asked all the trollers to “shut their mouths.”

Speaking on his podcast show, The Big Podcast With Shaq, the former NBA champion gave a befitting response to the haters and said, “All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up. We live in a world where people have too much freedom, keep your f—ing thoughts to yourself. She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, she didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars, that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face.”

Furthermore, mentioning that he also attended the event, O’Neal said that he would attack any “rapper” or “presidential candidate” if she were his girlfriend. The Lakers legend seemed to be pointing his fingers at Kodak Black and Donald Trump, both of whom criticised Rihanna’ Super Bowl gig.

Donald Trump joins critics who were disappointed by Rihanna’s performance

Former US President Donald Trump joined the league of Rihanna’s critics and shared his displeasure over the Umbrella singer’s performance. Taking to the social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in massive decline, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!”

