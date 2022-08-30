The cricketer and actress were spotted having dinner together at Mumbai’s Bastian restaurant and their picture was captured by a TikToker named Uzma Merchant.

Sara Ali Khan was allegedly in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan during the making of their film Love Aaj Kal. Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, a recent picture of Khan and Gill together has triggered their relationship rumours on the Internet.

The cricketer and the actress were spotted having dinner together at Mumbai’s Bastian restaurant and their picture was captured by a TikToker named Uzma Merchant. Both of them could be seen placing their order and the actress wearing a pink top. Since the moment was captured from afar, the picture is a little blurred which has been shared by a user on Twitter.

Shubman Gill spotted together with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan 👀

Kya chakar hai bc…

😂😂😭😭😭#SaraAliKhan #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/SyVQj7uH2q — $hubham 🇮🇳 (@DankShubham) August 29, 2022

Both Khan and Gill are yet to comment on this viral moment that’s likely to trigger more reactions as days pass by. Coming to Sara Ali Khan, she even expressed her liking for Vijay Deverakonda when she graced the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor. And in the season previous to this, when she had the company of his father Saif Ali Khan, she confessed how she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

She made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Rumours of their relationship also did the rounds during the making of that film back in 2017. She was then seen in films like Coolie No. 1, Atrangi Re, Love Aaj Kal. She’s now gearing up for a film with Vicky Kaushal that’s still untitled.

