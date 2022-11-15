Shubhman Gill says 'maybe or maybe not' he is dating Sara Ali Khan

Indian cricket star Shubhman Gill and Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan have left the internet ablaze with their dating rumours, since the two were spotted dining in Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian in August. Later, the two added fuel to the fire, after they were spotted exiting a hotel together, and boarding the same flight and sitting next to each other. Well, once again the two have grabbed all the attention online. No, they haven’t been spotted together this time but finally broke the silence on their dating rumours. While all the cricket and Bollywood fans were dying with the desperation to know the truth, it seems the day is finally here when millions of people will be bearing fruit for their patience. This after Shubhman recently dropped some hints that “maybe” he is dating the actress.

Recently, the star cricketer appeared on the celebrity talk show Dil Diyan Gallan, where Shubhman was grilled by the show host and Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa if he is dating the Atrangi Re actress. While the cricketer didn’t admit his relationship with the actress, he definitely didn’t deny the dating rumours. Keeping it brief, Shubhman said that there might be a possibility that he is dating the actress. It happened when the Honsla Rakh actress asked him to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood. And Shubhman without delaying a bit responded immediately and took Sara’s name. Listening to this Sonam point blankly asked him, “Are you dating Sara?” To this, Shubman while blushing responded, “Maybe.” Sonam puzzled by Shubhman’s answer laughs and asks in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please (Please tell us the whole truth).” The cricketer responded, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

This came to light after the teaser of the upcoming episode of the celebrity chat show was shared by the Paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his official Instagram account. While sharing the video, Varinder wrote in the caption, “Shubman Gill the heartthrob cricketer did just admit to dating Sara Ali Khan?”

For those who don’t know, after being spotted together twice, this is the first time anyone among them has spoken about their rumoured relationship. However, it hasn’t been made official yet. Earlier, the actress was dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, but the two parted ways in 2020. On the other hand, Shubhman was earlier linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

