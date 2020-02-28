You are here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana comedy makes Rs 44.84 cr in opening week

The earnings of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan witnessed a decline on Wednesday and Thursday. The current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 44.84 crore after its first week at the Indian box office.

The film, which opened to Rs 9.55 crore on 21 February, earned Rs 2.62 crore on Thursday.

Trade analysts note the drop was witnessed in metropolitans, the primary region of the revenue. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Adarsh adds the film had not lived up to its week one performance at the box office. The healthy weekend slid downwards, in terms of the collections on weekdays. Besides Khurrana and Kumar, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh, Khurrana's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan released alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot— Part One: The Haunted Ship, which has received a tepid reception by the audience. The horror film has also witnessed a drop in its earnings during the weekdays, and has made a total of Rs 24.18 crore in its opening week, with Rs 1.55 crore garnered on Thursday. Check out the box office collection of Bhoot - Part I: The Haunted Ship

The other film that stands as a competition to these two is Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang. The film is inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark on its third week at the box office. Malang has made a total of Rs 58.04 crore, with Rs 42 lakh coming in on Thursday.

#Malang nears ₹ 60 cr... Remains steady on weekdays, despite limited showcasing at multiplexes + new films [#SMZS, #Bhoot]... [Week 3] Fri 75 lakhs, Sat 95 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 38 lakhs, Tue 38 lakhs, Wed 40 lakhs, Thu 42 lakhs. Total: ₹ 58.04 cr. #India biz. #Malang biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 39.65 cr Week 2: ₹ 13.91 cr Week 3: ₹ 4.48 cr Total: ₹ 58.04 cr #India biz.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2020 13:50:45 IST