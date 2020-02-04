Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho sees Ayushmann Khurrana take to the mic again

A new song from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer upcoming feature Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been released. Titled 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho,' the song is sung by Khurrna, and composed by Tanishk and Vayu.

Attached to various montages from the film, the song traces the relationship of Khurrana's Kartik and his partner Aman (Jitendra Kumar), with a glimpse of their struggle to find acceptance in society. With poignant lyrics in tow, the breezy romantic track sees Kartik proclaim his love to Aman, the duo spending an evening by the sea, and always having each other's back during tense moments with family.

Check out the song here

The actor has previously sung many popular Bollywood song for his movies, such as 'Paani Da,' 'Saadi Galli Aaja,' 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor,' and many more. Khurrana on Monday took to social media to express his thoughts on singing yet another track from his film.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will deal with same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding it. The trailer charts the budding romance between Khurrana and Kumar as a couple, and the struggle to find acceptance within society as a homosexual couple.

Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh, as well as Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on 21 February.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 12:23:01 IST