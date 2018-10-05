Shruti Haasan to collaborate with Nucleya for special track; song will release in November

Mumbai: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is excited to join hands with music producer Udyan Sagar, popularly known as Nucleya, for a special track.

The song will be out in November, and will also feature in Nucleya's next album.

"I was really excited to do this collaboration. I've always admired what Nucleya has achieved musically and how he has combined genres so effortlessly and connected with the audience in the most amazing way with his unique talent. It was an exciting collaboration filled with creativity, and he was an absolute pleasure to work with! One of my favourite experiences," Shruti said in a statement.

On working with Shruti, Nucleya said: "I've been looking forward to working with Shruti for a while now. When she came into the studio what blew me away was not just her ability as a singer, but as a lyricist and songwriter as well. She wrote all the lyrics and the vocals on our collaboration track and it's turning out great. I can't wait to release it next month on my upcoming album."

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 12:24 PM