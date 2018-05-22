Shruti Haasan to play one of three female leads in Ravi Teja's next film Amar Akbar Anthony

Shruti Haasan will be cast alongside South superstar Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Amar Akbar Anthony, according to a report in DNA.

Shruti has been finalised to play one of the female leads opposite the Kick franchise star Ravi Teja. The report in DNA also states that the film will have three actresses, and Shruti Haasan has been roped in as one of them.

The report by DNA also says that Malayali actress Anu Emmanuel, who was last seen in Allu Arjuna's Naa Peru Surya, will also be seen playing one of the female leads in Amar Akbar Anthony. While Shruti is reported to be playing the second female lead in the film, a third actress will be signed very soon, states the report.

Amar Akbar Anthony is touted to be an action-romance movie in which Ravi Teja will be seen playing triple roles of Amar, Akbar and Anthony. Each of his three characters will be paired with one of the three actresses in the film. The film is currently being shot in the US.

Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja have earlier worked together in Balupu in the year 2013. Balupu was directed by Gopichand Malineni and was a hit at the box-office.

Amar Akbar Anthony will be directed by Srinu Vaitala with whom Shruti has worked before in the movie Aagadu. Shruti was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi movie Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao and in the Telugu flick Katamarayudu starring Pawan Kalyan. Ravi Teja was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy movie Touch Chesi Chudu.

