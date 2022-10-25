Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about the grand celebration with close friends and family. Celebrities aren’t any different than us when it comes to indulging in some delectable delights. And the one actress who never fails to impress us with all her festive diaries, is none other than Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress devoured a plateful of finger-licking regional snacks. She shared a picture of traditional Maharashtrian snacks served on a thali. On her platter, we could see several dishes including shakarpara, namakpare, gujiya, chivda, bhakarwadi, and more. For a sweet treat? We can spot a delectable ladoo. “Ghar wali Diwali,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The actress celebrated the festival with great fervour and joy with her family and shared a glimpse of the same with her social media family. The actress is the third most followed Indian on social media, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, with more than 75Million followers.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The duo will be joining hands on screen for the first time and their fans are supremely excited for the same. She has acted in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore, Stree, Street Dancer 3D. The actress will also be seen in ChaalBaaz in London, the remake of the 1989 blockbuster ChaalBaaz, with Sridevi in a double role. That film also starred Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Naagin trilogy is also in the pipeline.

