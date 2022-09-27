Shraddha Kapoor has now entered the most coveted 75 Million followers club, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha has garnered this following solely based on being her true self and keeping it real on social media. Rarely we have seen her putting up agency driven content on social media, yet she is one of the most followed actresses out there! And the true reason is ‘being her true and real self’.

Shraddha Kapoor’s social media feed is the most organic. From posting Sunday selfie pictures, pictures with her book, to pictures with her family, the actress never uses any agency-based content but the real pictures of herself which are the rawest and most relatable. She is out and out a social media queen and has ruled the algorithms for years now!! Her profile is the epitome of honesty and positivity, which has always attracted her fans and audience to follow her!

Recently, the actress became the face of a leading business magazine- Entrepreneur! While Shraddha enjoys a huge following on social media, she is also emerging as a brand favorite, with almost 20 brand endorsements and collaborations in her kitty.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan‘s next with Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set for a theatrical release in 2023.

She also has a trilogy of Naagin coming up and ChaalBaaz’s remake where she gets to reprise the role of the iconic Sridevi. This shall be her first double role. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Teen Patti in 2010 and acted in the 2011 Luv Ka The End. She rose to fame with the blockbuster success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and was then seen in films like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Half Girlfriend, Stree, Baaghi 3, Saaho, Chhichhore, and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

