Director Shlok Sharma's 'Two Sisters and a Husband' is India's official entry to the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York this year.

Two Sisters And A Husband, an official selection in the International Narrative Competition, is a dirty, twisted, and dingy tale about a family gone awry.

Shlok Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Haraamkhor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, is gearing up for his next project.

Shlok's next film, Two Sisters And A Husband is co-written by him and Shilpa Srivastava, a longstanding collaborator and writer. It is produced by Fundamental Pictures with Shlok's partner Navin Shetty.

"It is such an honour to just be a part of a festival that has acclaimed filmmakers on whose films we have practically grown up on," Shlok says, ecstatic about his third feature's selection in the International Narrative Competition at TriBeCa. This is the best possible platform for our film. My producer, Navin Shetty, and I had hoped for a chance like this. I can't express my gratitude to the programmers enough."

Two Sisters And A Husband will have its world premiere at the TriBeCa Film Festival, which will take place in New York from 8th June to 19th June this year.

