Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman on CID going off air: I'm stunned. Wasn't officially informed of decision

CID, over the years, became almost synonymous to ACP Pradyuman. Shivaji Satam, who plays the astute officer on screen, has expressed shock over the channel's sudden decision to pull the trigger on the long-running show, reports Mumbai Mirror. Sharing that CID had become a part of their lives, Satam said, "It is like someone has cut off an organ from our body.”

At the time the news broke, Satam was shooting for a Marathi film on the outskirts of Pune. On his scheduled return to Mumbai after a week, Satam plans to discuss the decision with his CID team and inquire as to what will be the best course of action for the future.

Sony Entertainment Television, which aired the show that went on for two decades, on Tuesday released a statement that CID was being taken off air and the last episode would be air on Saturday. A sequel was apparently being worked on which would have other contextual cases.

Satam added that the makers had already banked three to four CID episodes that completed shooting about 15 days ago. Following the channel's abrupt decision, Satam said he was unsure whether the episodes will even be aired. “Everyone is equally stunned by the news. I don’t know if the channel will want us back. We weren’t even officially informed that it's going off air,” Satam said to Mumbai Mirror.

However, the report adds that producer and director of CID, BP Singh, has confirmed that the show is set to return in a few months.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 16:55 PM