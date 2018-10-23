CID, Sony's cult police procedural show to go off air after 21 years, confirms actor Dayanand Shetty

CID, one of Sony's longest running shows, will air its final episode on 27 October, confirmed actor Dayanand Shetty, who played the iconic Daya on the TV series.

In a statement to Mumbai Mirror, Shetty said that the team was made aware of the development some time ago. They said that they stopped shooting about five days ago. He added that CID was in its 21st year and would have entered its 22nd year had they filmed a few more episodes.

"It is quite unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our Producer (BP Singh) that the shooting has been called off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel," he said, adding that he would be missing the character and the team, as they were like his second home.

The police procedural, which premiered in 1998, had earlier gone off air but had to be brought back on popular demand. The series has completed 1,546 episodes. The characters, ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), senior inspectors Abhijeet (Aditya Shrivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and inspector Fredricks (Dinesh Phadnis), attained an iconic status on the small screen over the years.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 11:06 AM