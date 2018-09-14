Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Hear Me. Love Me. to air on Amazon Prime Video from 28 September; watch teaser

Shilpa Shetty Kundra released a teaser of her upcoming show Hear Me. Love Me, which is scheduled to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on 28 September. The actress took to her official Twitter handle and announce the news.

Hear Me. Love Me., Shilpa's digital debut, combines modern day technology with the rules of old world romance to uncover the perfect recipe for love. Produced by FremantleMedia India, the series provides a window into what contemporary India thinks of love, romance and dating.

Talking about joining the show, Shilpa Shetty had earlier said that the show redefines the concept of blind dating and shifts the focus from just physical appeareances to a holistic approach of looks, thoughts and ideas of each person.

The makers considered Shilpa a "great fit" to host the show, in which young women between 21 to 32 years of age, with different aspirations and from different walks of life, make an attempt to find love and companionship.

Hear Me. Love Me. is produced in seven countries, and was originally devised by FremantleMedia's Israeli production company Abot Hameiri.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 14:19 PM