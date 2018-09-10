Shilpa Shetty Kundra releases logo of Hear Me. Love Me., her upcoming blind dating reality show

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is set to make her digital debut as host Hear Me. Love Me., a reality show on Amazon Prime Video that aims to redefine the concept of blind dating. The logo of the show was released by her across social media platforms.

Thrilled about her digital debut, Shilpa said in a statement: "I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test. The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart. The show tries to uncover what each contestant values the most in their date."

The show combines modern day technology with the rules of old world romance to uncover the perfect recipe for love. Produced by FremantleMedia India, the series provides a window into what contemporary India thinks of love, romance and dating.

The makers considered Shilpa a "great fit" to host the show, in which young women between 21 to 32 years of age, with different aspirations and from different walks of life, make an attempt to find love and companionship.

Hear Me. Love Me. is produced in seven countries, and was originally devised by FremantleMedia's Israeli production company Abot Hameiri.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 18:07 PM