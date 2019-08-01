Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make her Bollywood comeback in Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia's Nikamma

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her comeback into films after almost 12 years after she was seen on the big screen in Apne. The actress and reality television show judge will now feature in Sabbir Khan's (helmer of Heropanti and Baaghi) upcoming film, Nikamma. Billed as an action entertainer, the film stars actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube singer Shirley Setia. Nikamma will be Setia's silver screen debut.

Shilpa confirms the news in a statement to Times of India. “It feels great. I am ready to take the plunge again. It’s a refreshing and unique project, and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role as it’s something that I have never attempted before. I can’t wait for the audience to see me in a new avatar."

Further details about Shilpa's role in the movie have not been revealed yet.

Sabbir Khan also says that he is excited to work with Shilpa, adding that her part is "dynamic."

Abhimanyu, who made his debut in Bollywood with Vasan Bala's quirky comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota spoke about the getting the film. He said, as per an earlier report, "The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting."

"I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir Sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry," Setia echoed Abhimanyu's sentiments.

Setia, also known by the pseudonym "Pyjama Popstar", is famous for her covers of popular Bollywood songs. She moved to Mumbai from Auckland in 2016 to pursue a career in music, according to The Hindu.

Nikamma will be backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films. It is slated to release in Summer 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 09:36:03 IST