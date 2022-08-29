While posting the video, Shilpa penned down a lengthy note and wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, VRKICKS ‘creating customised sneakers’. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged.'

Apart from being a successful actress and a yogini, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also a well-to-do entrepreneur. And now it appears that her son Viaan is walking in her mother’s footsteps. This after the 10-year-old started a “unique business venture.” Dropping a video on Sunday on her Instagram account, the Baazigar actress revealed her son’s start-up idea and exhibited that Viaan has started customising pairs of sneakers, and the first pair he made for his mother. Shilpa cannot be more proud after receiving a “savage” pair of sneakers from her son, titled VRKICKS.

While posting the video, Shilpa penned down a lengthy note and wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, VRKICKS ‘creating customised sneakers’. Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea and concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director. What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity. He’s just 10! This GenZ has surprised mumZ. So proud! All the best, my son.” In Shilpa Shetty’s latest instagram post, Viaan opened up about his business and also revealed that he has designed tiger sneakers for his mother, whom he believes is a tiger herself.

Proudest mom Shilpa also appeared at the end of the video, and ‘thanked’ Viaan for customising her an amazing pair of sneakers. Viaan’s video was acknowledged by several celebrity friends of Shilpa and Raj Kundra. Many of them wanted to know when Viaan is customising a pair for them.

Shilpa’s younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty commented, “Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised VRKICKS proud maasi.” Shilpa’s close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “The confidence,” and ended up with a handful of thumbs up. Breathe actor Amit Sadh commented, “Where are my sneakers Viaan? Keep it going, buddy!!”

For those who don’t know, after tying the knot in a grand ceremony in 2009, Shilpa and Raj welcomed their first child Viaan on 21 May 2012. And on 15 February 2020, the couple welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, whom they named Samisha Shetty Kundra.

