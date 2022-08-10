Sitting on a wheelchair while getting photographed, the actress also wrote- 'Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better.'

Shilpa Shetty shared a rather heartbreaking news with fans in her latest Instagram post. The actress has injured herself as she broke her leg. Her caption was rather amusing. Getting clicked, flashing her smile on a wheelchair, the actress wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Prayers always work."

Younger sister Shamita Shetty commented on the post saying, "My munki strongest." Sophie Choudry wrote- "Omg!! Get well soon Superwoman Shilpa."

Shetty is on the verge of completing 30 years in the Hindi film industry, She began all the way back in 1993 with Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar and was then seen in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Insaaf, Chhote Sarkar, Auzaar, Himmat, Rishtey, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Phir Milenge, Dus, Apne, and Life In A Metro. She made a comeback with Hungama 2 and was recently seen in Nikamma. She's now gearing up for Indian Police Force that will stream on Amazon Prime Video India. In 2005, she also acted with her sister Shamita in the thriller called Fareb that also had Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

She became a household name in the West by winning the reality show Big Brother in 2006. She tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. After the staggering popularity post Big Brother, the actress hosted the second season of the Indian version of the show, Bigg Boss.

