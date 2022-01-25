Shilpa Shetty was relieved from the obscenity case that she landed in after Richard Gere kissed her in 2007. A Mumbai court called her the victim in the case.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has finally got relief in the Richard Gere 2007 obscenity case. Shetty had been accused of obscenity and indecency when Richard Gere kissed her at an event. A total of three cases were filed against Shetty in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan observed that Shetty was a "victim" in the alleged case.

The actress had filed for discharge under Section 239 (discharge after considering police report and documents) and Section 245 (discharge after considering evidence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure through Advocate Madhukar Dalvi.

According to the Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan, Shetty appeared to have clarified her position shortly after the incident. After considering the police report and documents presented, the Magistrate was satisfied that the charges against Shetty were groundless and hence she was discharged from the offences.

Her applications stated that the accusation against her was “only that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused Richard Gere” which by no stretch of imagination made her a conspirator or perpetrator to the crime.

On the work front, Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash in lead roles. The film was released on an OTT platform and it received mixed reviews. Next, she will be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.