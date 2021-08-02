In a statement shared on social media, Shilpa Shetty requested that her family's privacy be respected during the course of the legal proceedings against her husband Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty shared on social media a statement on the lawsuit against Raj Kundra in the pornography case. The actor said she has complete faith in Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary, but requested that hers and her family's privacy be respected till the proceedings take their course.

"As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you — especially as a mother — to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," said the actor.

The actor had filed a defamation case against 29 media personnel and publications in Bombay High Court, accusing them of "false reporting and maligning her image" in the Raj Kundra pornography case. In her lawsuit, the actress had sought an unconditional apology, deletion of all defamatory content, and Rs 25 crore in damages.

The court had ordered certain videos be removed from media and news channels, that were "prima facie defamatory" against her. The court also said that the line between freedom of press and right to privacy will have to be balanced, "It is not possible to ignore the constitutional pinning of privacy nor to say that if a person is a public figure, that person is deemed to have sacrificed his right to privacy."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)