Shikara, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film on Kashmiri Pandit exodus, risks release in state after petition filed in J&K HC

A petition has been filed against the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming directorial Shikara for allegedly distorting the history of Kashmir. The petition states the film allegedly shows wrong facts about Kashmiri Pandits and Kashmir, reports News18.

The petitioners, which include Majid Haidari, Iftikhar Misgar, and Irfan Hafiz Lone, say Shikara does not depict the correct picture of what happened during the community's mass exodus from the valley in the '80s, says India Today.

According to them, the film does not segregate between the militants and the common population of Kashmir as it was the local Kashmiri people who tried to convince the Kashmiri Pandits not to leave.

They further state Shikara portrays the event differently, and blames the entire Kashmiri Muslim population responsible for the exodus. News18 mentions there is no clarity over when the hearing of this petition will take place. The petition also states this film will polarise the population of India, and vilifies Kashmiris.

#BREAKING – Petition filed against the release of movie #Shikara. The petition has been filed in Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The movie distorts the history of Kashmir: Petitioners. | @islahmufti with details pic.twitter.com/GtvJwS47C8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 4, 2020

Shikara, described as "a love letter from Kashmir," is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios. The film marks Chopra's return to his hometown Srinagar, post Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Mission Kashmir (2000). The trailer showcases instances of violence and unrest a young Kashmir Pandit couple, played by newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, experienced in the '90s.

The filming of Shikara reportedly began in March 2018 in the valley. Chopra has written the story alongside Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi. AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kripa have composed the original score.

Shikara is slated to hit cinemas this Friday on 7 February.

