Shikara trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback film chronicles exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through eyes of a young couple

The trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's long-awaited film, Shikara, was released on 7 January. Chopra's comeback directorial has been described as "a love letter from Kashmir". The film chronicles the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

The trailer opens to a young couple, Shanti and Shiv Dhar (newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan) reading poetry until they notice someone's house on fire in their neighbourhood. Their house soon comes under attack as the video shifts to a montage of news reports to give the audience some context. Next, the trailer shows some men huddled around a pole reading out loud a notice, which demanded the immediate exit of their community from the valley.

The trailer also shows instances of violence that the couple witnesses and experiences. The trailer ends with Shanti promising to return back.

Watch the trailer here

More than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits lost their homes and became refugees in their own country. Three decades later, watch their story unfold. #Shikara trailer out nowhttps://t.co/cQtN7uhtqB#Shikara #VidhuVinodChopra #ShikaraTrailer@arrahman @foxstarhindi — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Prior to the trailer release, the makers shared a poster and brief clip, featuring images of many bedraggled men and women clutching their belongings. The teaser clip has the film's namesake, a shikara (a wooden boat found at the Dal lake and other water bodies around Kashmir), superimposed on the image of the people. In the caption, Chopra writes that Kashmiri Pandits have been unable to visit their homes 30 years after they first left.

Here is the poster

1990, Kashmir - an entire community was made homeless. 30 years later, they still can't return to their homes. Watch as the story of the Kashmiri Pandits finally comes to light #Shikara trailer out today at 1pm. #VidhuVinodChopra @arrahman @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/SWQYhsw6xC — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 7, 2020

Witness the tale of Kashmiri Pandits, 30 years after they were forced to leave their land, their homes and their lives behind. #Shikara, trailer out tomorrow.#Shikara#VidhuVinodChopra@arrahman@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/4Gp37B8WWO — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) January 6, 2020

Shikara marks Chopra's return to his hometown Srinagar, post Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Mission Kashmir (2000). The filming for Shikara reportedly began in March 2018 in the valley. He has written the story alongside Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi. AR Rahman and Qutub-e-Kripa have composed the film's original score.

Shikara, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, releases in cinemas on 7 February.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 13:29:08 IST