Shiddat, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex on 1 October.

The trailer of Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, was released on Monday, about three weeks ahead of its release on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, is a story of "two star-crossed souls engulfed in a web of passionate romance," as stated in a press release issued by the makers.

The trailer introduces the audience to Kartika and Jaggi, the "perfect yin and yang pair." "While there is sparkling chemistry between the duo, destiny seems to have other plans, as the leading lady is all set to tie a knot with someone else," the press release adds.

Along with the lead pair, two more actors appear as a bride and a groom, played respectively by Diana Penty and Mohit Raina, who has been receiving wide acclaim for his new show Mumbai Diaries 26/11, created by Nikkhil Advani and streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

Shiddat will explore if "Jaggi (Kaushal) can win Kartika I(Madan) back," as per the press release. "Will their story end with a heartbreak? Does true love really exists in today’s world?"

Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “As a genre, love stories are timeless. They have always been embraced by audiences. An emotion each and every one of us has felt, the agony, the ecstasy, the whole grandeur of romance is what we have tried to capture in Shiddat.”

