Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal's Shiddat to release on 1 October on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex
Shiddat was earlier scheduled to be released in September last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shiddat, starring Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, will be released on 1 October on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday.
Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is described as a love story.
The streaming platform shared the release date of the film along with a poster featuring Kaushal and Madan on their official Twitter account.
Check out the announcement here
Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar.#ShiddatTrailer13thSeptember#Shiddat releasing on 1st October on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/Yhlsqo1FhL
— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 8, 2021
While Madan stars opposite Kaushal in the film, Raina is paired opposite Penty.
The story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan.
Shiddat is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.
