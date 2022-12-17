Sherlyn Chopra on Besharam Rang: 'Deepika, sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang, gyrating in a saffron bikini not acceptable'

As the release date of one of the hotly anticipated movies of the year, Pathaan is approaching closer, controversy around its first recently released song Besharam Rang is getting bigger day by day. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that Besharam Rang has stirred up a hornet’s nest and the ruckus that began with Deepika Padukone’s saffron colour bikini in the song is not dying down. Now actress Sherlyn Chopra has now decided to side with Madhya Pradesh Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, who earlier commented on Deepika’s bikini in the Pathaan song and claimed it to be “highly objectionable.” Sherlyn has agreed with the BJP leader and in her conversation with India Today called Deepika “the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang”. Not only this but Sherlyn even voiced her opinion of Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan’s recent visit to Vaishnodevi Maa.

While commenting on Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist performing Kalash Pooja and SRK visiting Vaishno Devi, Sherlyn said that one can offer prayers to anyone but they must also be attentive toward someone else’s “beliefs and sentiments.” India Today quoted Sherlyn as saying, “I completely agree with Narottam Mishra ji, Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, who upon being asked about Aamir Khan doing Kalash Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan offering prayers to Vaishnodevi Maa, said that people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in but at the same time, they must be mindful of other peoples’ beliefs and sentiments.” Continuing further, Sherlyn claimed that Besharam Rang is unacceptable to millions of Hindus, and added that the actress in the video shouldn’t have worn a saffron-coloured outfit.

Sherlyn added, “Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith & devotion.”

It must be noted that earlier the MP Minister took to his official Twitter account and dropped a lengthy tweet along with a video, wherein he threatened the release of the movie in his state if the ensemble and the scenes in the songs weren’t changed. In the video, he can be heard saying that the costumes and scenes should be corrected or deleted, and then only would it be worth considering the release of Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh. In his tweet, Narottam Mishra called Deepika a supporter of the tukde-tukde gang and wrote in Hindi, “the costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset (sic).”



Coming back to the movie, Siddharth Anand’s directorial is all set to hit the theatres next on 25 January. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the much-awaited film also features John Abraham. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.