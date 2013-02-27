Sherlyn Chopra and eight others to do nude scenes in Kamasutra 3D

Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra, who was thrown out of her debut film Kamasutra 3D, is back in the film. Director Rupesh Paul says that along with the actress, others will also do nude scenes in his movie.

Rupesh Paul told IANS: "Sherlyn is a very dedicated actress and she is very passionate about her job. I don't think any other actress could justify it. Besides, it's a very bold subject where she is going nude and there are eight actors in the film who are also going nude."

He further added: "Sherlyn is playing a princess in the film and I am not ready to compromise with any scene in the film."

He will start rolling the film by March 15. "We will start shooting in Rajasthan. We have just shot two to three percent of the film and now the real journey will begin."

Sherlyn was thrown out because she leaked some montage scenes from the film.

"After the incident, she has become more mature and responsible. Had I cast anyone else, the tantrums from the actress would have been the same. But one thing I like about Sherlyn is her dedication," said Paul.

