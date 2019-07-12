Sherlock Holmes 3: Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher to helm Robert Downey Jr, Jude Law's detective drama

Dexter Fletcher, who directed Taron Egerton musica Rocketman, based on Elton John's life, is in talks to helm the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3. The previous two films in the franchise --Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows -- were directed by Guy Ritchie.

Robert Downey Jr will reprise his role as the famed British detective Sherlock Holmes, while Jude Law will play his trusted partner Dr Watson.

The first two installments of the franchise were blockbuster successes, with Sherlock Holmes, making $524 million, and A Game of Shadows, making $545.4 million at the worldwide box office. The third movie will release after a decade long hiatus.

According to Variety, Warner Bros has been planning to make a third film, but things could not work out due to Downey's busy schedule as Iron Man/Tony Stark. The film was initially scheduled for a 25 December, 2020 release, but it was later pushed back to 22 December 2021. No plot details have been revealed, but it will reportedly be set in Old West-era San Francisco, writes Screen Rant.

Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato has written the script for the new film, which will be produced by Village Roadshow Pictures along with Susan Downey, Joel Silver, Dan Lin and Lionel Wigram.

Rocketman has grossed over $175.2 million worldwide. Fletcher has also directed Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek, after Bryan Singer was fired close to the film's completion due to series of absences. His directing credits also include the 2016 sports drama Eddie the Eagle and Sunshine on Leith.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 14:04:12 IST