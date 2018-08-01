Sherlock creator Steven Moffat to adapt Audrey Niffenegger's novel The Time Traveler's Wife for HBO

Los Angeles: HBO has ordered a new series based on Audrey Niffenegger's bestseller The Time Traveler's Wife.

The series will be adapted by Steven Moffat, who is best known for Sherlock and Doctor Who shows.

The story follows Henry, a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unpredictably, and his wife Clare, who has to cope with his frequent absences and dangerous experiences.

The studio has not provided an episode count while casting is yet to begin.

Moffat will also serve as executive producer on the project alongside Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin.

"I read Audrey Niffenegger's The Time Traveler's Wife many years ago, and I fell in love with it. In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called The Girl In The Fireplace as a direct response to it. When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realised she was probably on to me," Moffat said in a statement.

"All these years later, the chance to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The brave new world of long form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It's a story of happy ever after — but not necessarily in that order," he added.

The series will be produced by Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The novel was previously adapted into a 2009 film, featuring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the lead.

