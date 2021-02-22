Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur wraps up filming Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi-starrer What's Love Got To Do With It?

The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Press Trust of India February 22, 2021 13:31:21 IST
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has finished shooting for his cross-cultural romantic comedy What's Love Got To Do With It?. The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Set between London and South Asia, What's Love Got To Do With It? features Hollywood star Emma Thompson and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others.

"Film wrapped!," Kapur, 75, tweeted late Sunday evening.

London-based radio broadcaster and actor Mim Shaikh also took to Twitter and shared a picture from the film's set with Kapur and Azmi, who retweeted his post.

The project is Kapur's first collaboration with Azmi,70, since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom.

What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

Updated Date: February 22, 2021 13:31:21 IST

