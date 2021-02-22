Shekhar Kapur wraps up filming Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi-starrer What's Love Got To Do With It?
The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has finished shooting for his cross-cultural romantic comedy What's Love Got To Do With It?. The film marks Kapur's return to feature-length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age.
Set between London and South Asia, What's Love Got To Do With It? features Hollywood star Emma Thompson and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi among others.
"Film wrapped!," Kapur, 75, tweeted late Sunday evening.
Film wrapped ! #whatslovegottodowithit
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 21, 2021
London-based radio broadcaster and actor Mim Shaikh also took to Twitter and shared a picture from the film's set with Kapur and Azmi, who retweeted his post.
That’s a wrap on #WhatsLoveGotToDoWithIt - can’t wait for you to watch this beautiful and intercross cultural movie we have shot over the past few weeks! Thank you to everyone. ❤️☑️ pic.twitter.com/Gh7w1p017f — Mim Shaikh ✨ (@MimShaikh_) February 21, 2021
The project is Kapur's first collaboration with Azmi,70, since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom.
What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.
