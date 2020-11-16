Shekhar Kapur begins rehearsals for his next feature directorial with Emma Thompson

Shekhar Kapur's next film, What’s Love Got To Do With It? starring Emma Thompson, Lily James, marks his return to direction after 13 years

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has kickstarted the rehearsals of his feature directorial comeback film starring Emma Thompson. Kapur, whose last film was 2007’s Elizabeth: The Golden Age, tweeted about the rehearsals on Monday.

First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 16, 2020

Deadline had earlier this month reported about the film. Billed as a ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ titled What’s Love Got To Do With It?, it also stars Lily James and Shazad Lateef. The film is written and co-produced by Jemina Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and is set between London and South Asia.

Kapur was meant to finally return to feature-film direction with his ambitious project, Paani. The pre-production was on and he had roped in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead in his futuristic take on Romeo & Juliet, which revolved around the water scarcity in Mumbai. However, Paani has been allegedly shelved for the time being.

Kapur is best known for directing films like Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen. He received international acclaim after his successful film Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett. The films won the BAFTA Award and Oscar nominations.

He also directed a segment of the 2008 anthology, New York, I Love You. Apart from direction, Kapur had a stint as a Bollywood actor with films like Toote Khilone (1978), Falak (1988), Gawahi (1989) and the TV series Udaan (1989-1991), among other works.

The director was recently appointed as the President of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society, and Chairman of the institute's governing council.

(With inputs from agencies)