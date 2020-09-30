Shekhar Kapur named FTII society president, chairman of governing council

Shekhar Kapur will serve in this position till 3 March, 2023, said I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on Tuesday appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council, an official said.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said Kapur's appointment was announced by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure will be till 3 March, 2023, the official said.

Born on 6 December, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director and actor is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Happy to inform that renowned international film personality Shekhar Kapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII."

"Kapur, who has vast experience, will add more value to the institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment," he added.

"...the Government of India nominates Shri Shekhar Kapur as President if FTIi Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII till 3 March, 2023," said the order of I&B ministry, tweeted by Javadekar.

After Anupam Kher resigned as the chairman of the premier institute in October 2018, BP Singh, producer-director of popular TV serial CID, was named president of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the FTII Students' Association (FSA) requested Kapur to take up the issues of fee hike and "curbing of students' voice" in his new role.

Aadhith V Sathvin, President, FSA, said there have been constant attacks on public education institutions in the country with fees hikes and curbing of student voices of dissent and representation.

"We hope Mr Shekhar Kapur, who is a noted filmmaker, with his experience, will carry out the vision of the institution and take it forward.

"We also strongly urge him to take note and also take action on the ongoing fee hike issues and the curbing of students voices in the academic council of FTII, which is an attack on the Constitution of the academic council itself," he said in a statement.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)