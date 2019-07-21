Sheila Dikshit passes away: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, superstar Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities on 20 July offered their condolences after the death of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Dikshit, who served as the Delhi CM for three terms, passed away on Saturday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Mangeshkar remembered the former Delhi CM as a "remarkable woman".

Was deeply saddened to hear about Sheila ji’s demise.

A remarkable woman, former CM of New Delhi and a keen admirer of all art forms. We never discussed politics but had long talks on music and poetry. May her soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2019

Akshay said Dikshit changed the face of the national capital.

Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji...she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

Actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur and Deepak Dobriyal also mourned Dikshit's death.

Extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Delhi’s ex CM #SheilaDixit ji. May her soul rest in peace🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 20, 2019

Rest in peace..Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji 🙏🏼 You will always be loved and respected for your strength,determination,fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things 🙏🏼 Om Shanti — Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) July 20, 2019

Respect and prayers🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻. Condolences to her family.Was a much respected and loved CM.Brought about a positive visible change in Delhi during her tenure. Rest in peace #sheiladixit . Om Shanti. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 20, 2019

Loss of a great leader...You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma’am.A huge loss to our country. You’ve really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 20, 2019

#SheilaDixit demise will feel like a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During my school and college, the green cover of Delhi actually grew by 300% ! A tall leader. Rest in peace ma'am. Condolences to family. ❣️ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 20, 2019

Nimrat Kaur said Dikshit was a "lady par excellence, someone who led by example."

Deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers on the passing of #SheilaDixit ji. A lady par excellence, someone who lead by example. An indispensable presence for generations to remember 🙏🏼 May her blessed soul rest in peace. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 20, 2019

Very sad news to hear for us all.. Our Ex Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit has sadly passed but has left us with her beautiful memories..May God bless her soul, Rest in peace .. pic.twitter.com/CIxwIOOvkx — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) July 20, 2019

I grew up in the #Delhi of #SheilaDixitJi and ‘twas a good place! Her tenure changed public transport, the environment and made Delhi a modern and greener city!!! RIP madam! You were an inspiring example female leadership. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2019

Warm, gracious and filled with affection. Its how will always remember #SheilaDixitJi . Powerful fearless leader, she made a difference to Pollution in Delhi against all odds. Always wondered why her party did not support her more .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 20, 2019

Very sad to hear about #SheilaDixitJi ..The longest serving female chief minister, a force to reckon with! From the metro, to giving the whole city a facelift & so much more, her legacy & love for Delhi cannot be denied🙏🏼 RIP Ma’am — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 21, 2019

Saddened to hear about the demise of one of our finest leaders, #SheilaDixit ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Delhi CM #SheilaDixit ji. May her family find strength in these hours of grief. ॐ शांति! — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 20, 2019

Extremely sad to hear about the passing of #SheilaDixit ji. She was undoubtedly one of the best leaders Delhi has ever had! May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 20, 2019

Just landed in Delhi to learn about the sad demise of #SheilaDixit She was dignified, passionate and cultured. Difficult for Delhi to find such a CM. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2019

Dikshit was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

She became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the first to pay their respects to Dikshit.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 09:23:03 IST