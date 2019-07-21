You are here:

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

FP Staff

Jul 21, 2019 09:23:03 IST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, superstar Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities on 20 July offered their condolences after the death of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Dikshit, who served as the Delhi CM for three terms, passed away on Saturday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Lata Mangeshkar tweet condolences

File image of Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit. PTI

Mangeshkar remembered the former Delhi CM as a "remarkable woman".

Akshay said Dikshit changed the face of the national capital.

Actors Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Urmila Matondkar, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur and Deepak Dobriyal also mourned Dikshit's death.

Check out their tweets here

Nimrat Kaur said Dikshit was a "lady par excellence, someone who led by example."

Dikshit was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.

She became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the first to pay their respects to Dikshit.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 09:23:03 IST

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , Bollywood Twitter , Congress , Delhi , Lata Mangeshkar , Madhuri Dixit , Madhuri Dixit-Nene , Mika Singh , Nimrat Kaur , Raveena Tandon , Sanjay Dutt , Sheela Dixit , Sheila Dikshit , Sheila dikshit dead , Sheila Dikshit death , Sheila Dikshit passes away , Sheila Dixit , Shekhar Kapur , Sidharth Malhotra , Swara Bhasker

also see

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Nation lost an able administrator and fine leader, says former president Pranab Mukherjee

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Nation lost an able administrator and fine leader, says former president Pranab Mukherjee

Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress leader, passes away at 81 after suffering cardiac arrest

Sheila Dikshit, three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress leader, passes away at 81 after suffering cardiac arrest

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Congress faces uphill task of finding new Delhi party chief ahead of Assembly polls

Sheila Dikshit passes away: Congress faces uphill task of finding new Delhi party chief ahead of Assembly polls