Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits residence of ex-Delhi CM, pays tribute to Congress leader

Sheila Dikshit passes away; news updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the residence of ex-Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit to pay his tribute.
Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest, doctors said. She was 81.
Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. She was brought to the hospital on Saturday morning in a "critical condition with cardiac arrest", a Fortis Escorts statement said.
"A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on July 20, 2019," it said.
The Delhi unit of the Congress said that her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence and the last rites would be performed on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat.
Dikshit was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013 and also served as the governor of Kerala.
She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death.
Kovind said Dikshit's term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Naidu termed her a good administrator.
Condoling the demise of Dikshit, Modi said she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated to hear the news. He called her a "beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond". He said she served "selflessly as a three-term chief minister".
Kejriwal said Dikshit's death is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 20:19:31 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:19 (IST)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute to veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit
20:07 (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit
20:04 (IST)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pay tribute to veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit
20:00 (IST)
Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit : Najma Heptulla
19:51 (IST)
Whenever people will talk of a developing Delhi, her name will be remembered: Sandeep Dikshit, son of ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit
19:45 (IST)
BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari pays tribute to veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit
19:38 (IST)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit
19:24 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence
19:04 (IST)
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit
19:00 (IST)
Void in everyone who pursues path of public service: Jyotiraditya Scindia
"A void has been created in everyone who pursues the path of public service She was my ideal," CNN News18 quoted Jyotiraditya Scindia as saying.
18:50 (IST)
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel arrive at Sheila Dikshit's residence
CNN News18 reported that senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel have reached former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit's residence in Nizamuddin.
18:44 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was well managed by team of doctors: Dr Ashok Seth, Director, Escorts Fortis Hospital
18:35 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit brought that rare calmness to the turbulent world of politics: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
18:29 (IST)
BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Sheila Dikshit at her Nizamuddin residence
18:12 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's last rites to be held at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow
ANI reports that the former Delhi chief minister's last rited will be held at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday. Her mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes at her residence in Nizamuddin till 11.30 am tomorrow.
18:07 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit made Delhi a beautiful city: Mallikarjun Kharge
"Sheila Dikshit ji was a very experienced politician. I knew her since 1974-75," said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
"We used to meet often in governor's house. She was committed to solving people's grievances. She ruled as Delhi chief minister for 15 years, making it a beautiful city. During her tenure, a lot of developmental works took place," he added.
17:58 (IST)
Delhi govt to declare two-day state mourning: Manish Sisodia
17:43 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit will be remembered for her works: Arun Jaitley
17:41 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit always maintained good relations with me: Mamata Banerjee
17:37 (IST)
Mortal remains of Sheila Dikshit brought to her residence
17:26 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's mortal remains brought to her residence in New Delhi
According to CNN-News18, Dikshit's mortal remains will be taken to the Congress headquarters on Sunday. Congress is also making arrangements for her funeral.
17:21 (IST)
Country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses: Manmohan Singh
"I'm shocked to hear the sudden passing away of Sheila Dikshit. In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to Delhi's development during her tenure as chief minister for three terms," ANI quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying.
17:18 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature: Rajnath Singh
17:16 (IST)
We were opponents in politics but friends in personal life: Sushma Swaraj
17:10 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was doing her duty till the last minute: Mani Shankar Aiyar
"She rose to her requirement. Her family can have the satisfaction that she was doing her duty till the last minute," said Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.
16:55 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's term in office was period of momentous transformation for capital: President Ram Nath Kovind
16:53 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's heart was always set on working for the people: Sachin Pilot
16:52 (IST)
Sheilaji always used to treat us like a mother: Shahnawaz Hussain
"Sheilaji always used to treat us like a mother. Despite political differences, her relations with all politicians were great. There has not been even one Eid in which I have not met her," Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP leader, said.
16:47 (IST)
She was a very big Congress leader: Priyanka Gandhi
"She used to be very loving and used to hug me whenever I met her. She was a very big Congress leader. Her contributions to the party and the country are huge," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
16:44 (IST)
I cannot believe Sheila ji is no more with us: Manoj Tiwari
"I am astonished. I just cannot believe that Sheila ji is no more with us. The party has decided to cancel all events. I had just met Sheila ji," said Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.
"She had welcomed me like a child when I had gone to meet her," he further said.
16:40 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was like an elder sister to me: Amarinder Singh
16:34 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a beloved daughter of the Congress party: Rahul Gandhi
16:33 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit transformed the face of Delhi: Congress
16:31 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit's demise is a huge loss for Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled his trip to Vaishno Devi in light of the demise of Sheila Dikshit.
16:26 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was blessed with a warm and affable personality: Narendra Modi
16:25 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was one of the tallest leaders in Congress: Mehbooba Mufti
16:24 (IST)
Sheila Dikshit was a very warm and affectionate lady: Omar Abdullah