“Nepotism is everywhere but in Bollywood, it has been given huge importance. It is not wrong, it is only about having equal opportunity for people, who don’t belong to the film family. I feel opportunities are more when you are connected to a film family.” said actress Kriti Sanon here today.

On becoming an entrepreneur, she said “Sometimes you need to see bigger dreams and if you wouldn’t believe your dreams, you wouldn’t be able to grow. I can do multiple things, which I have interest in but whatever we do should come out of passion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

She added, “The Tribe started from Mimi, I gained 15 Kilogram waiting for Mimi and that’s when I started feeling unfit. After this, I met a trainer and I started working out virtually. Before that, I never felt like working out and it was a boring thing. I got this energy from my co-founders of ‘The Tribe’.”

She added, “I failed many times and got disappointed and my mother took a promise from me to clear the G-MAT exam because she felt Bollywood unstable and wanted me to have a safer option.”

Speaking on her entrepreneurial journey, “The Tribe started from Mimi, I gained 15 Kilogram waiting for Mimi and that’s when I started feeling unfit. After this, I met a trainer and I started working out virtually. Before that, I never felt like working out and it was a boring thing. I got this energy from my co-founders of ‘The Tribe.’

Speaking at the second edition of the “Ideas of India” Summit, Sanon said, “A role like Mimi is required to get the talent out and the roles which don’t have depth can’t have many experiments. Every actor needs a platform to shine.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.