Actress and Singer Shehnaz Gill can be seen performing Punjabi folk dance Giddah with her family as she visits them.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and gave people a glimpse of her having fun with her family. She shared a clip on her Instagram handle that showcases her singing and performing the Punjabi folk dance Giddah.

Sana posted the video with just a few keywords #family, #shehnaazgill, and #boliyan. The video showcases her dressed in a purple salwar suit, standing in the middle of a circle formed by members of her family, and all of them smiling while performing Giddah.

Shehnaaz recently shared an Instagram Reel in which she can be seen enjoying herself in her hometown. Shehnaaz also gave a glimpse into village life in the video. As she perched on top of a tractor and posed for the camera, the 28-year-old Punjabi actress also revealed glimpses of wheat fields in her village.

"Mera pind... Mere khet," Shehnaaz captioned the video she shot in her village in Punjab. The singer-actor also shared two videos recorded inside a gurudwara on her Instagram stories.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.