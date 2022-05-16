A video shows Gill dressed in a silver-coloured saree, with gajra adorning her hair. According to reports, she is paired opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, aka, the bubbly Punjabi girl is once again back in the headlines. This time, the actress is said to have been spotted on the sets of Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The Bollywood superstar began shooting Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali a few days back and a video of Shehnaaz Gill heading out of her vanity van apparently on the sets of that film has been doing rounds on the internet.

Check the video here:



Gill's fans believe that the actress will be seen alongside Salman Khan, with whom she shares a unique bond. Even though the video is a blurry one, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a silver-coloured saree, a get-up that hints at her portraying the role of a South woman. With her hair tied in a braid, this Punjabi girl has gajra adorned over and the internet definitely cannot keep calm.

Even though there has been no official announcement of Gill joining the ranks of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, ever since the video has hit social media, her fans are all curious and trying to dig up more information on the same.

Earlier on 14 May, Salman Khan unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, wherein he was seen supporting long hair with a black jacket and sunglasses. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill have shared a special bond ever since the latter appeared as a contestant on the reality television show Bigg Boss 13. However, the bond between the two deepened posts the demise of Shehnaaz Gill's boyfriend and co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. According to a report by India Today, Shehnaaz Gill has been paired alongside Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who has reunited with the Radhe actor after Antim: The Final Truth.

